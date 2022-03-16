IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.96. The company had a trading volume of 475,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,047. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.99.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

