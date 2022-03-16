IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,467 shares of company stock valued at $26,866,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EW traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $109.22. The stock had a trading volume of 77,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,268. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

