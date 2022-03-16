IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,656 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $26.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,451. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $588.62 and a 200-day moving average of $610.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

