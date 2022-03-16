IBM Retirement Fund Sells 6,813 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 275,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 15,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Progressive by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Progressive by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

