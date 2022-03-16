IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.80. 748,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,708,828. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.22 and a one year high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

