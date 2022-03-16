Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,689. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

