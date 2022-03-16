Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,974 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.96.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $10.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.96. 3,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.96 and a 200 day moving average of $486.38.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

