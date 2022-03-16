Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Shares of COST traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $548.51. The company had a trading volume of 71,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $322.38 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

