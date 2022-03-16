Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of TEL traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.24. 42,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $149.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.