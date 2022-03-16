Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after purchasing an additional 308,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $16,928,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 409,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,643,000 after purchasing an additional 128,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.57.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.80. 5,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,605. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,967 shares of company stock worth $1,669,621. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

