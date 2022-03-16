Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,048 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,171,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 224.28 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.07. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $71.39 and a twelve month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

