Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 29,832 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 29,832 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.2% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.93. 2,382,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average of $160.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

