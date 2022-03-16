Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $2,210.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.37 or 0.06642775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,244.14 or 1.00148417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00039825 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

