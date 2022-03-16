Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ideagen (LON:IDEA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.75) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. upped their price target on Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.55) to GBX 365 ($4.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Ideagen alerts:

Shares of Ideagen stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.77) on Monday. Ideagen has a 52 week low of GBX 195 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 335 ($4.36). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 252.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.14. The firm has a market cap of £625.57 million and a PE ratio of 106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85.

In related news, insider Alan Carroll sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £7,268.28 ($9,451.60).

Ideagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.