Idena (IDNA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $145,942.00

Idena (IDNA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $145,942.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idena has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00217947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00173654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00025316 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,879,308 coins and its circulating supply is 58,493,607 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

