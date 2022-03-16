IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $502.93 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.24 and a 200-day moving average of $595.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.