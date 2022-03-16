IFP Advisors Inc Has $54,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 213.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chemours were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 675,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,573,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,704.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 519,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,901,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

