IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Livent were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after purchasing an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58,439 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,327,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 345,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,205,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,970,000 after purchasing an additional 321,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,079.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

About Livent (Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.