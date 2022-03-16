IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,209 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $33.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.