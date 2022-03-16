Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $140.30

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.30 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.46). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 148,739 shares.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IKA. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) price target on shares of Ilika in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Ilika in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of £170.21 million and a P/E ratio of -30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 140.10.
Ilika Company Profile (LON:IKA)
Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.
