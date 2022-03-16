ImageCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $78,972.39 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $78,972.39 and approximately $76,939.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,263,612 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.