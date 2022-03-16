iMe Lab Price Reaches $0.0303 on Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $988,051.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.33 or 0.06731505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,934.22 or 1.00114807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00039955 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.