Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Raymond James increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $42.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $47.72.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.
