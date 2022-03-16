IMV (IMV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $101.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Get IMV alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMV by 44.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in IMV by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.