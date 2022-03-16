Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrias Bachoco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of IBA stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.78. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

