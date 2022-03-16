Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Up to $24.01

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $24.88. Infosys shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 50,642 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.
The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infosys (INFY)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.