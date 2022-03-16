Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Up to $24.01

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $24.88. Infosys shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 50,642 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

