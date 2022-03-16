ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in ING Groep by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,837. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
