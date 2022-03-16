Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Raises Dividend to $1.75 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend payment by 68.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 80.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

IIPR opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.82 and a 200-day moving average of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIPR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

