Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Gap Down to $6.52

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.38. Innovid shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 1,934 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CTV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Innovid in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth about $65,678,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth about $2,394,000.

Innovid Company Profile (NYSE:CTV)

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

