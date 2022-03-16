Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Gap Down to $6.52

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.38. Innovid shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 1,934 shares.
A number of research firms have commented on CTV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Innovid in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25.
Innovid Company Profile (NYSE:CTV)
Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovid (CTV)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.