Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Shares of Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) fell 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.24. 2,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 109,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTV. Evercore ISI began coverage on Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25.
About Innovid (NYSE:CTV)
Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.
