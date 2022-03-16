Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:INZY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,572. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

