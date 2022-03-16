InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
IPOOF opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.25.
InPlay Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
