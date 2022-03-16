InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IPOOF opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.