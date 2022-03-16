Insider Buying: American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Director Acquires 3,671 Shares of Stock

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) Director Mary E. Gallagher bought 3,671 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $49,962.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AOUT opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

