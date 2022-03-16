Insider Buying: Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP Purchases 715 Shares of Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $15,637.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $4,312,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.
CVCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.