Insider Buying: Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP Purchases 715 Shares of Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $15,637.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $4,312,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.