Insider Buying: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Ian Bull acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($14.30) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($42,912.87).

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,098 ($14.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,261.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,326.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dunelm Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 963.50 ($12.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,599 ($20.79).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.24) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.08) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.76) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.08).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

