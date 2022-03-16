Insider Buying: IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Senior Officer Buys 22,057 Shares of Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares in the company, valued at C$1,875,611.56.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.52. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$4.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMG shares. upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.23.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

