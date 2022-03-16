Insider Buying: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Buys 141,767 Shares of Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 141,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $527,373.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,182. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 million, a P/E ratio of -362.00 and a beta of 2.46. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $285.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

