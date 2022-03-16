Insider Buying: Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) Director Douglas Francis Good Good bought 20,000 shares of Unisync stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 629,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,813,870.08.

Shares of UNI stock opened at C$2.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.28 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. Unisync Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand; and various products and services under the ShowroomOne brand name.

