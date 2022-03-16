Insider Buying: Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) Director Douglas Francis Good Good bought 20,000 shares of Unisync stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 629,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,813,870.08.
Shares of UNI stock opened at C$2.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.28 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. Unisync Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Unisync Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Unisync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.