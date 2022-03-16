Insider Selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $21,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AKR opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 161.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

