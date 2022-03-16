Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells 1,406 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $84,303.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,791 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $115,609.05.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.22. 6,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,935. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -457.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Altair Engineering by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,180,589 shares of the software’s stock valued at $563,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $44,302,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 45.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 806,607 shares of the software’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock valued at $350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 493,900 shares of the software’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 212,002 shares during the period.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.