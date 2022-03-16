Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells 1,825 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $154,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Leslie Kohn sold 3,644 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $688,278.72.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day moving average is $160.06. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.28 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,942,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ambarella by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ambarella by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

