Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total value of $94,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95.

On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $247,260.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80.

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.40. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 197.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

