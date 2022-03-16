Insider Selling: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Major Shareholder Sells 454,600 Shares of Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NEX opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

