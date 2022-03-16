Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Sells 5,253 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,253 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $24,951.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35.
NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 132.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period.
OLMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
