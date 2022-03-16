Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Sells 5,253 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,253 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $24,951.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 132.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period.

OLMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

