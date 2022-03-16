Insider Selling: Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Director Sells 5,357 Shares of Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

