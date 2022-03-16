Insider Selling: Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SND stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Smart Sand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

