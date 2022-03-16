Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.09). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

INSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

