Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.81

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 53167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

ITR has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

In other news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong bought 13,200 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

