Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Integra Resources alerts:

ITRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

ITRG stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Integra Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter worth $119,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Resources (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.