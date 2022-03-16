Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,556 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 4.0% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

